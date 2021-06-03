Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the April 29th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXTA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.54. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

