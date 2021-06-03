AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Update

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the April 29th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:AVPI opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03. AVP has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About AVP

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

