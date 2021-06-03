Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,779,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $84,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Avient by 6.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

