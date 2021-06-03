Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WES. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,374,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 146.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,717,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,582 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 891,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,335,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,210 shares in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.82. 5,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,044. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

