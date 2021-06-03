Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

SPEM traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 18,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.27. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

