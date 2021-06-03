Aveo Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 83.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,984 shares during the period. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,978 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 117,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 770,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,643 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 662,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 338,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PZA remained flat at $$27.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.02. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.39.

