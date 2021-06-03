Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,849 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKJ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKJ traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $59.01. 11,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.24 and a 1-year high of $236.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.91.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Core Index Fund (the Core Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

