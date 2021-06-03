Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.58. 799,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,922,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

