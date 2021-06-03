Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $198.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $199.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

