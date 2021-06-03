Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $279.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,149 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

