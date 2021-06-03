AusNet Services (OTCMKTS:SAUNF) Trading Up 3.8%

AusNet Services Ltd (OTCMKTS:SAUNF)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. Approximately 6,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AusNet Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39.

AusNet Services Ltd owns and operates an electricity transmission network in Australia. It operates through Electricity Distribution, Gas Distribution, Electricity Transmission, and Mondo segments. The Electricity Distribution segment carries electricity from the high voltage transmission network to end users, including metering.

