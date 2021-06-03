Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €92.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €72.76 ($85.60).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €79.76 ($93.84) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.16. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €50.40 ($59.29) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €73.57.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

