Aurora Mobile (JG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Aurora Mobile has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 48.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.25%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Mobile to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JG opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $396.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aurora Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Mobile worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurora Mobile in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection.

