AudioCodes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,123% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

AUDC opened at $32.15 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 107,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

