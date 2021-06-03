AudioCodes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 758 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,123% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.
AUDC opened at $32.15 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $44.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.
AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.
