AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 301,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,846,012. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

