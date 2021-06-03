Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:AI traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,830. The stock has a market cap of C$602.37 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of C$10.06 and a 1-year high of C$14.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 108.97, a current ratio of 109.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40.

AI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.30 to C$14.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

