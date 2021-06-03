Atria Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $674.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $332.80 and a 1-year high of $688.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $642.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.