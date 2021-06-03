Atria Investments LLC Purchases 4,296 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.66. The company has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

