Atria Investments LLC Invests $6.82 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,822,000. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.32% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 100,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $29.53 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

