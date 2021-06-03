Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,878 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 120,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

