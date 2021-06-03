Atria Investments LLC Buys 5,531 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 237.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 68,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

UNP opened at $224.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.29.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

