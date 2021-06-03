Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

ATCX traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,159. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.67.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Alex Mollere sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $121,934.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

