At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.43. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06.

Get At Home Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,880 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.