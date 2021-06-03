Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

Asure Software stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,231. Asure Software has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $157.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

