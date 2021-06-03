Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Trading Up 7%

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s share price traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.44. 1,258 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $539.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.28). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

