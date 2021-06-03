Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. Astronics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $544.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Astronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

