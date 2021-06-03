AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $89.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.25. 577,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,183,281. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

