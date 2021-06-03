Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AC stock opened at $37.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $42.38.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock valued at $644,262. 85.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

