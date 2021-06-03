Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Sells $1,175,960.80 in Stock

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.06. 35,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,368. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

