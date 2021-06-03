ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Trading 1.1% Higher

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $69.83. Approximately 693 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASOMY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Get ASOS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 3.60.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.