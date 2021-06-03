Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.71

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.71 and last traded at $95.52, with a volume of 386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.82. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

