Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 655,954 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821,302 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 655,954 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cree were worth $196,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after buying an additional 482,845 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cree during the 1st quarter valued at $50,702,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter.

CREE stock opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.27. Cree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

