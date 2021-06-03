Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Veracyte worth $252,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.