Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $163,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,741,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $343.63 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.94.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.