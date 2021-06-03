Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.87% of Kornit Digital worth $176,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT opened at $109.91 on Thursday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 523.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRNT. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

