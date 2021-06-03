Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $216.18 Million Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.83% of Q2 worth $216,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $95.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $148.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total value of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $19,878,480. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

