Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $116.88 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,360 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $116,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.87.

SAGE stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

