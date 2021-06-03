Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 150,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 40.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,475 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.