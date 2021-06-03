Arizona State Retirement System Invests $208,000 in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Camden National by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $708.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.46. Camden National Co. has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $49.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

