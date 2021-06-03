Arizona State Retirement System Acquires Shares of 6,194 United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $772.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

