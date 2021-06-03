Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 46,702 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 89.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,702 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $42.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $367.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

