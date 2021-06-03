Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

