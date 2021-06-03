Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $290,000 Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 372.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

