Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce sales of $3.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 million and the highest is $3.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APDN. Roth Capital began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

APDN traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,108. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

