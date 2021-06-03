Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,966,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 160,356 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,461,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.87.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.19 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12. The company has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

