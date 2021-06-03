Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,739 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Apple comprises 4.9% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $80.19 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

