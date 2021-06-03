Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Boosted by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.19 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.87.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.