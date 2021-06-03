Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 29.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,408 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock valued at $568,087. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.