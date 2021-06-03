AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20 million-$25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Shares of APPH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Laikin sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $3,768,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,026.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

