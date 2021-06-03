Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 47.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Apollon has a market capitalization of $5,804.17 and approximately $5.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Apollon has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Apollon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

